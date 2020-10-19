Gary Lee Sykes went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 16, 2020.
Gary was born on July 30, 1946 in Glendale, California, to parents Byron P. and Marjorie Hartley Sykes.
Gary is survived by his wife, Vicky Thompson Sykes; children, Jennifer and Jon and wife, Pashe Kelley Sykes; grandchild, Josephina Hartley Sykes.
Gary served honorably in Vietnam from 1966 through 1968 in A battery 6th/15th Artillery where he received many commendations including the Bronze Star with valor for his heroism in battle. He suffered his whole life from this experience.
Upon return, Gary attended and graduated from Texas A&M in Commerce with a double major in Biology and Chemistry. He was a member of the PJC golf team that ranked in the top ten junior college teams in the nation.
He worked at the Department of Human Services as a Child Protective Services worker. Then he had 22 years with Exxon-Mobil in Talco, Texas, eventually retiring in 2000.
Many close friends knew him as “Pumper” from his years of work in the oil field.
Gary greatly enjoyed playing golf, exploring Caddo dig sites as an amateur archaeologist, spending time with his family and doting on his grandchild, Josephina, watching the Cowboys every season, working in the yard and travelling the world with good friends, Charles and Jimmie Hodges. He was a member of Novice Baptist Church. He loved cooking his famous green beans for the monthly fried chicken luncheon and also cooking gravy for the men’s prayer breakfast.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services, with military honors, for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Union Grove Cemetery, in Reno, Texas, with the Rev. Duane Falk officiating.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Clyde Cosper Texas State VA Nursing Home in Bonham, Texas for their exceptional four year care of Gary. We would also like to thank Bro. Duane Falk and Sunday School teacher Verlon Vaughn for their loving support and encouraging visits.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Novice Baptist Church, 13796 FM 195, Paris, TX 75462 or to the charity of your choice.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfunerlahome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.