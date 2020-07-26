July 23 to July 24
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
July 23
4:17 to 4:30 p.m., 2945 NE Loop 286.
First Responder-Paris
July 23
11:52 a.m., to 12:28 p.m., 2466 FR 137.
5:05 to 5:29 p.m., 142 7th St. SW.
Public Service
July 23
4:40 to 4:57 p.m., 2830 41st St. SE.
5:21 to 5:36 p.m., 100 W. Neagle Ave.
Out of Service
July 23
8:18 to 9:45 a.m., 2010 24th St. SE.
