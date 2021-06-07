• Brianna Rogers of Paris was among the 343 students named to the Union University president’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
The president’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale.
Founded in 1823, Union University is in Jackson, Tennessee, and is affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. It offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.
• Angelo State University, San Angelo, Texas, conferred 888 undergraduate and graduate degrees on 884 graduates, including Heather Morton of Paris, during the 2021 spring commencement exercises on May 15, at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena.
Morton earned a Master of Science in professional school counseling.
• Southern Arkansas University, in Magnolia, Arkansas, recently announced that 394 students have earned a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2021 semester and have been named to the president’s list.
Local students named to the list include: Ronnie Hugh Potts, senior wildlife and conservation biology major from Clarksville, Texas; Kameron Katie Reves, senior public health major from Detroit, Texas; and Courtney Danielle Hunter, senior elementary education (K-6 STEM) major from Pattonville, Texas.
• Southern Arkansas University, in Magnolia, Arkansas, recently announced that 514 students have earned a 3.5 GPA for the spring 2021 semester and have been named to the dean’s list.
Local students named to the list include: John Tyler Wims, senior management major from Detroit, Texas; and Maria Cristina Yepiz, senior general business major with a minor in music from Paris, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.