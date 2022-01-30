Charles Kenneth Compton, 79, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Paris, Texas. Charles was born on July 3, 1942, in Paris, Texas, to William Jack Compton and Mae Young Compton.
He was a 1960 graduate of Paris High School, and entered the 49th Armored Division of the National Guard. After the mobilization of the 49th ADNG, he spent a year at Ft. Polk Army Base in Louisiana during the Berlin Crisis.
Charles married Martha Cinquemani in 1964. Charles later became manager of S.H. Kress Company in Dallas, Texas. He managed several S.H. Kress stores, including Lubbock, Gainesville, Douglas, Arizona and Eagle Pass, Texas, before suffering a brain aneurysm in 1973.
Charles moved back to Paris and started a cow/calf operation that grew into a ranch that he loved. Charles was a lifeguard at the Nicholson House when the movie "Home From The Hill" was filmed and he shared lots of stories about the actors.
He married Wanda Roberts Bush on Dec. 6, 1980, building 41 years of love and memories. During the past several years, he suffered several debilitating illnesses.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Sherry House.
Charles is survived by his wife, Wanda; three sons, Charles L. Compton, Brian P. Compton and Mark Compton and wife, Kris; two stepchildren, Michael Bush and wife, Michele, Lisa Bush and partner, Gail Saunders; grandchildren, Chase Compton, Faith Compton, Adam Compton and fiancee, Emma Craig, Matthew Compton, Claudia Compton, Sophie Compton, Olivia Compton, William Compton, Tyler Bush, Cammie Womack and husband, Dustin, Austin Hall, Madison Hall and Lauren Parra; great-grandchildren, Ellie Compton, Koler Bush, Aria Bush, Kaisley Bush and Dyson Womack; brother, Jack Compton and wife, Sue; sisters, Carolyn Murphy, Janice Woods and husband, Jimmy, Barbara McVicker and husband, Bob and Patsy Baley and husband, Jerrell; as well as, his many beloved nieces and nephews, and his caregiver Harlon Summerford, and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Christ Community Church, 116 S. Collegiate, Paris, Texas, at 2 p.m. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The family will have a private Inurnment Ceremony at the Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom, Texas.
Services are under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors.
