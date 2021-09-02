BONHAM — Fannin County’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and its continuity of operations plan was extended another week by the Commissioners’ Court after County Judge Randy Moore’s weekly case number update.
Moore reported Tuesday there were 3,872 total Covid-19 cases in Fannin County since the pandemic began in March 2020, and 76 of those cases were active Monday afternoon. That’s up from 49 active cases the week prior. Fourteen of the active cases were in the prison system. A recent death increased the county’s Covid-19 related deaths to 115, he said.
By Wednesday afternoon, the active case count had dropped again to 60, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Two additional deaths increased the county’s total to 117, the data showed.
Moore headed off concerns that the county will levy mandates for masking or vaccines, saying “we’re not even thinking about a mandate to mandate.”
“So, at this point in time, we are not mandating anyone get the vaccine. That is your choice,” he said.
The judge shared with the public statistics provided to him by the county’s health authority, Dr. James Froelich III. He said 92% of people hospitalized with Covid-19 are unvaccinated. About 70% of Fannin County’s population has either had the vaccine or Covid-19, Moore said, adding the county “should start seeing some diminishing returns as far as the amount of people getting Covid.” No one in Fannin County who received the vaccine has been hospitalized for Covid-19, Moore said, and no vaccine recipient in the county has died as a result of getting the vaccine.
The judge said that while most people who contract Covid-19 recover from it, the disease is known to cause lasting effects. He knows people who are still trying to recover a year after first having Covid-19, Moore said.
“I am so tired of talking about Covid. I wish we could get to another topic and think about something else that’s not on our daily routine. … Listen I don’t want anyone in here to get sick and die from anything, let alone it being Covid. There’s a lot of other things out there, and some of it kind of bothers me because some people are waiting on surgeries and the hospitals are full of Covid patients. And I don’t like that, and sometimes it kind of makes me a little angry that that happens.”
As part of the continuity of operations plans, Moore said the county is no longer providing Covid-19 testing. Honey Grove residents are encouraged to contact Puckett Family Clinic, while Bonham residents should check with TMC Bonham, Urgent Care, Dr. Froelich and Family Care Clinic. Brookshire’s in Anna and CVS in Denison may also provide testing, Moore said.
Added to the operations plans was suggested wording by Froelich to prompt supervisors to conduct daily inquiries with employees who have self-reported that they came into close contact with someone who is symptomatic or tested positive for Covid-19 and they should use a Covid-19 checklist that’s provided.
