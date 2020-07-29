Jack Edmond Cook, 75, of Arthur City, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Chris Kelley and the Rev. Mickey Kelley officiating. Masonic graveside rites will follow at Garretts Bluff Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Jack, the son of Joe Verlin and Cordelia Parsons Cook, was born on Dec. 10, 1944, in Paris. He graduated from Chicota High School and Paris Junior College.
For a short time he worked at B & W and was a game warden. The majority of his life was spent farming and ranching. He was known near and far for his alfalfa hay and watermelons.
Jack was a member of the Roanoke Masonic Lodge #860. He enjoyed antique car shows. For many years he was an avid coon hunter and for 52 years has made a trip each year to Colorado on a hunting trip.
He married Nancy Keller, and together they had Catrena, Ginger and Chet.
When he married Jonelle “Jo” he became father to Amy and Angela, and he and Jo brought Bobby into the family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Otis Patterson; and an infant brother.
Survivors include his wife, Jonelle “Jo” Scrivner Cook; children, Catrena Cook Fagan and husband, Robert, Ginger Cook Kelley and husband, Johnny, Chet Cook, Amy Spann Norwood and husband, Clint, Angela Spann Patterson and Bobby Cook and wife, Laurie; grandchildren, Bradley Kelley and wife, Heather, Justin Kelley and wife, Sharon, Cody Kelley and wife, Jessica, Lily Norwood Shugart and husband, Ryan, Sarah Norwood Moore and husband, Clint, Jocelyn Patterson and Justin Gamblin, and Kenzie Mosley; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Braden, Jason, Peyton, Maverick, Logan and soon to be baby K; siblings, Glynda Cook Petlock and Joretta Cook Sanders and husband, Joe; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a plethora of friends.
Members of the Masonic Lodge will serve as casket bearers. Honorary bearers will be: Pete Farmer, Dale Hicks, James Chadwick, Cliff Chadwick, Randy Stephens and Donnie Williams.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
