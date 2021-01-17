The United Way of Lamar County has announced three new members to its board of directors. Melissa Gordon, Yesica Munguia and Greg Higgins will be joining the board in February.
Melissa Gordon, a native to Lamar County, is the recruiter for Harrison, Walker & Harper, where she has chaired the company’s internal United Way of Lamar County campaign for the past four years. Prior to joining HWH, she co-founded and was co-owner of Paris Baby. Gordon received a BBA degree in marketing from Texas A&M-Commerce. She is married to Ryan Gordon, and they have two sons, Austen and Abram.
Yesica Munguia is a Paris native and is in her 10th year as an educator at Paris ISD. Her passion for serving others and desire to make a positive impact on those she meets exemplifies her ability to serve as a United Way board member.
“I am honored to be part of an organization that builds up the community through donations from the common people,” Munguia said.
Greg Higgins, who works at Turner Industries said, “I’m originally from New Mexico, but, as the saying goes, I got to Texas as fast as possible. I’m a sports nerd and can be heard on the radio talking sports most days. When I’m not covering sports, you can find me hanging out with my wife or working out.”
“We are so excited to have Melissa, Yesica and Greg join our board of directors. And we would like to thank outgoing board members and former board presidents Neta Painter, Robin Kennedy and Trey Glascock for their six years of service each on our board,” United Way of Lamar County executive director Jenny Wilson said.
The United Way of Lamar County fights for the health, education and financial stability of everyone in the community by funding and working with its 22 partner agencies and through its own programming. For information, visit www.lamarcountyuw.org.
