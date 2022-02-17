Joyce Ann Smith, 76, of Cunningham, passed away at her home on Feb. 14, 2022.
A graveside service has been set for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Restland Cemetery in Cunningham, with the Rev. Mickey Kelly officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Life Tabernacle Church in Cunningham on Friday morning.
She was born in Hall County, Texas on Feb. 21, 1945 to James Richard and Rovena Akins Matlock.
She married Johnny Smith on July 18, 1975.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Johnny Smith; children, Pam Darden and husband, Charles, Charles Mack Hicks and Amanda May, Angie Atnip and husband, Dewayne, Jamie Smith and wife, Erica, Johnathan Smith and wife, Lety, Melissa Boswell and Angie Smith; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; siblings, Violet Johnson, Vickey Hall, J.W. Matlock.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Westbrooks; parents, Richard and Rovena Matlock; siblings, Estelle Cravens, Patsy Plant, Earnest Matlock, J.R. Matlock, Donna Sue Matlock.
Pallbearers will be Charles Mack Hicks, Jamie Smith, Jeff Hall, Johnathan Smith, Chuck Darden and Jeremy Prunty.
Online condolences may be sent to the Smith family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
