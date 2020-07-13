Joni Lynn Brown, 33, of Paris, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Prairie Ridge Cemetery, with Bro. Tom O’Neal officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the service.
Joni, the daughter of David Brown and Mary Arnold Brown, was born on Oct. 29, 1986, in Paris.
Her mother preceded her in death.
Survivors include her father, David Brown and wife, Rhonda, of Paris; a sister, Angela Rene Brown, of Arlington; aunts and uncles, Terry Brown and wife, Linda, Donald Brown and wife, Becky, Roger Brown and wife, Susan, Brenda Moore, Sherry Kyle and husband, Larry and Mark Arnold and wife, Melissa; along with numerous cousins and a host of friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation to everyone with Educare, at the home and at the school, and the office personnel that were so very helpful.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
