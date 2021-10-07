Christian Country music artist Curtis Grimes will share his testimony and sing a couple of his hit songs during 10:50 a.m. worship services Sunday at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE.
Grimes recently shared his testimony on television’s The 700 Club, and one of the songs he will be singing, “Noah Built A Boat,” was number one on Christian Country charts within the past month.
The winner of multiple awards, including the 2019 Texas Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year, Grimes also picked up Country Single of the Year with “River Road Dream” and was named Christian Country Artist of the Year at the 2020 awards ceremony.
Grimes is both the 2018 Texas Country Music Association’s Male Vocalist of the Year and the Country Christian Artist of the Year. “Born to Die,” off his hit album “Undeniably Country,” was the association’s Country Christian Song of the Year.
The song marked a new direction in his life and in his music career, Grimes said in a 2019 interview before singing at one of the church’s Country Dinner Theater performances.
“I had gotten things right with my faith and set my priorities back in line where they should be,” he said about writing the song, explaining he had grown up in church, was saved when he was 8 years old, but went on to live a life that had not been a reflection of his Christian upbringing.
“From that moment on, I decided to use music as an opportunity to reach people,” Grimes said. “I don’t beat people over the head with the Bible, but I share every opportunity I get and try to walk the walk.”
Grimes shares Bibles with those who desire one through his “Ten Finger Ministry.”
The Gilmer native was a standout baseball pitcher in both high school and college. He picked up a guitar and taught himself how to sing, play and write songs, according to the singer’s website. He worked his way from playing at gatherings and parties onto the Texas Country music scene in Austin and San Marcus, where he shared the stage with such notables as Lee Ann Rimes, Jack Ingram, Cory Morrow, Aaron Wason and Doug Stone.
He later won the Austin leg of Kenny Chesney’s The Next Big Star contest and in 2011 was selected for the first season of NBC’s reality program “The Voice” where he advanced to the quarterfinals.
