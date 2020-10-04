Christine Cherry Harris, age 26, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home in Paris with her family at her side.
A time of visitation with the family will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Mt Pisgah Baptist Church. Cremation is under the care of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Christine was born April 5, 1994, in Paris to George Everett Harris and Shirley Lynn Smith.
She graduated from Chisum High School in 2012, where she played basketball, volleyball and ran track. She worked at Quick Track until her health prevented her from working. She was a happy and energetic young woman who loved her kids. She fought her cancer until her last breath.
She was preceded in death by her father and a son, Everett Harris. She is survived by her children, Chynna Harris and Tristin McGee of the home; mother, Shirley Harris of Paris; brothers, Jeremy Smith and wife Kristie of Sulpher Springs, Landon Smith, Jerome Harris and Tyrone Harris, all of Paris; a sister, Stifinie Mitchell of Dallas; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other loving family members.
To leave a message for the family, visit BrightHollandFuneral
