On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Paris High School debate team competed in this year’s first virtual tournament hosted by Salado. Johnny Young and Destinee Gunn participated in the “Tournament that Teaches” and listened to lessons from coaches who have state qualifiers every year.
• Johnny Young competed in two novice debate rounds and won both.
• Allyssa Standifer participated in Varsity Congress and advanced to finals.
• Davis Green participated in Varsity Lincoln Douglas Debate and with a 2-1 record, achieved 4th place.
• Green and Standifer participated in Varsity Persuasive Extemp. Both advanced to finals where they swept with Green placing 1st and Standifer placing 2nd.
Paris Junior High teacher, Cassandra Rogers, coaches the debate team.
