PATTONVILLE — Eighty four Paris District FFA members attended a leadership camp hosted by Prairiland FFA earlier this week and led by the district officer team.
“I am so proud of our very own Paris District FFA President Reese Bassano, and her district officer team,” FFA sponsor Kimberlee Allison said. “The officers did an amazing job with camp this year, and the students had a blast and made many new friends.”
In addition to Bassano, the district officer team includes Betsy Tovar, vice president; Jayce Eubanks, secretary; Peyton Holland, treasurer; Ethan Easley, reporter; and Jaylin Hrabal, sentinel.
“The officer team taught workshops with information and activities for the members to take back to their home chapters,” Allison said. “We are now ready to start the new school year.”
Fifteen schools attended the camp and participated in a number of workshops, activities and games led by the district officer team as well as two Area VI officers, Kenna Lane and Samuel Brown.
Aaron Alejandro, Texas FFA Foundation executive director was guest speaker. Seitz provided breakfast and Fresh County provided lunch.
