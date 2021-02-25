Nine years after joining The Paris News as an advertising representative, Clay Carsner will assume the role of publisher.
Leonard Woolsey, president of Southern Newspapers Inc., which owns The Paris News, announced the promotion to staff Tuesday.
“I am pleased to announce Clay Carsner as the publisher of The Paris News. Clay brings a terrific attitude and wealth of local experience to guide the newspaper, employees and community forward,” Woolsey said. “The Paris New is an essential part of our community-based newspaper family, and one we believe plays a critical role in the Red River Valley.”
Carsner was hired in 2012 by Mel Parker to work in the newspaper’s advertising department. For the past three years, Carsner has served as the newspaper’s advertising director.
“I love the Paris, Lamar County and the Red River Valley area, and I look forward to guiding The Paris News to provide quality newsworthy content about our community and to continue to bring area businesses and customers together through the most reliable print and digital media platform in the county,” he said.
Carsner grew up in Terrell, but has lived in Paris for more than 23 years. Together with his wife of 16 years, Kristin, Carsner has six adult children, one teenager and three grandchildren, all of whom were raised and still live in Paris and the surrounding area.
Carsner will succeed former publisher Relan Walker, who retired Feb. 3 after 35 years with the newspaper. The new publisher thanks Walker for her years of guidance, training and friendship, which helped him to gain the skills necessary to grow into the role.
