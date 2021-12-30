Tommy Joe Hoyt, 88, of Grant, Oklahoma passed away on Dec. 28, 2021 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at Long Cemetery with Shane Renfro officiating.
Mr. Hoyt was born on Aug. 20, 1933 in Houston, Texas, a son of Eugene and Irene Hoyt.
He was a member of Powderly Baptist Church and was a farmer and rancher. He loved race horses and was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association and Texas Thoroughbreds.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Butch Hoyt; and siblings, Bob Hoyt, Roger Hoyt, Nancy Cardiff; and three grandsons, Colt Hoyt, Jeremy Jumper and Ryan Wilson.
Mr. Hoyt is survived by his spouse, Janice Hoyt; children, Rhonda Hoyt Steen and Russell Steen, Don Hoyt and Lisa, Dennis Goynes and Tammy, Teresa Jumper and Curtis Woodall (deceased), Kathy Wilson and Robbie; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn McIlroy; and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Hoyt.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting ry-gibbs.com.
A new survey from MTV Entertainment Group and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 46% of Americans in Generation Z, those age 13 to 24, said the pandemic has made it harder to pursue their education or career goals, compared to 36% of Millennials and 31% of Generation X. Have you experienced similar negative impacts from the pandemic?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.