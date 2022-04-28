Allan Scott Ward, age 62, of Bogata, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his residence.
Allan was born on October 25, 1959, in Arlington, to John and Nadine McCullar Ward.
His son, Noah Scott Ward; brother, Mark Ward; his parents; and a niece, Johna Ingram, all preceded him in death.
He was a 1978 graduate of Rivercrest High School and was employed with Priefert Manufacturing in Mt. Pleasant.
Allan married Tina Stewart on Feb. 14, 1992, in Bogata.
He enjoyed keeping everything at the house and shop in order, especially working in the flower beds. He was a farmer, rancher, an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, and loved his family.
Funeral services are set for 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Assembly of God Church in Bogata, with the Rev. Daniel Hines and the Rev. Benny Dollins officiating. Burial will follow in Bogata Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the church.
Pallbearers are David Rozell, Randy Stevens, John Easley, Kevin Binion, Kirk Ingram and Matthew Ward.
Survivors include his wife, Tina Ward, of Bogata; daughters, Emily Sheffield and husband, Garrett, of Bogata and Sarah Ward, of Blossom; sister, Debbie Ingram and husband, Kirk, of Minter and their daughter, Roan; brother, Joe Ward and wife, Angeline, of Coppell and their children, Alexander and Nicholas; sister-in-law, Donna Ward, of Bogata and her children, Brooke, Kati and Matthew; and several nieces and nephews.
