Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2020
Structure Fire
Aug. 15
3:32 to 3:52 p.m.: 800 Clarksville St.
Aug. 16
10:53 to 11:02 a.m.: 610 Deshong Drive
Vehicle Fire
Aug. 17
12:44 to 12:59 p.m., 3250 S. Church St.
First Responder-
Paris
Aug. 14
6:35 to 7:05 p.m.: 2038 North Main St.
10:06 to 10:31 p.m.: 1455 Neathery St.
Aug. 15
4:38 to 4:48 a.m.: 150 47th St. SE
6:10 to 6:32 a.m.: 600 7th St. SE
10:37 to 10:59 a.m.: 1500 N. Main St.
1:32 to 2:06 p.m.: 2490
Crescent Drive
1:48 to 1:58 p.m.: 650 26th St. SE
Aug. 16
9:56 to 10:03 a.m.: 420 Grand Ave.
10:48 to 11 a.m.: 1400 W. Washington St.
5:02 to 5:50 p.m.: 7700 FM 1500
5:17 to 5:31 p.m.: 400 10th St. SE
7:03 to 7:20 p.m.: 1719 E. Price St.
9:11 to 9:26 p.m.: 3045 Wood Hollow.
Aug. 17
5:04 to 5:55 p.m., 8th Street NE/Pine Bluff Street.
Vehicle Crash
with Injury
Aug. 14
2:48 to 3:21 p.m.: 2500 N. Main St.
3:27 to 3:51 p.m.: Bonham Street/FM 1510
Aug. 15
2:43 to 3:10 p.m.: 4500
Lamar Ave.
Aug. 16
5:38 to 6 p.m.: 4100 Clarksville St.
Aug. 17
7:48 to 7:50 a.m., 2060 FR 79.
7:48 to 8:29 a.m., 2060 FR 70.
2:04 to 2:05 p.m., 28-- NE Loop 286.
Line Down/
Transformer Fire
Aug. 17
8:22 to 8:32 a.m., 4th Street NW/W. Provine Streeet.
Public Service
Aug. 15
1:40 to 2:04 a.m.: 3125 Clarksville St.
Aug. 17
10:15 to 10:29 a.m., 3755 NE Loop 286.
5:30 to 5:45 p.m., 3755 NE loop 286.
