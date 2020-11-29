BONHAM — A Covid-19 situation update, a grant for emergency radio infrastructure and a presentation by the Air Evac Lifeteam are on the Fannin County Commissiner’s agenda for 9 a.m. Tuesday. The commissioners will meet in Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St.
The Lifeteam presentation is to inform Fannin County residents about services and membership.
Additional agenda items include a one-time severance of 2 acres from an 8.565 acre tract of land on Highway 78 in Leonard; approval of a final plat for the Orduna Addition on CRs 4620 and 4615 in Trenton; payment of bills; and the cancellation of the Dec. 29 commissioner’s meeting.
The meeting will be broadcast on Zoom with meeting ID 846 3471 6707.
