Jackie Ray Good, 62, of Blossom, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home.
Services are not scheduled at this time. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Jackie, the son of Marshall Good and Katherine Ward Good, was born on Oct. 28, 1958, in Paris.
He attended Prairiland High School.
For a number of years he was an owner/operator trucker. In 2002, he established Good Tree Service.
His company served many clients in the area. Jackie was known for his charity work and donation of his time. He helped clear trees for Habitat for Humanity, cleared the first nine miles of Trail dè Paris, did brush and tree removal for Knights of Honor Cemetery and countless other jobs to help people.
Jackie enjoyed raising cattle and hogs. He loved animals, especially his dogs and cats.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Glenn Good and Ricky Good.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Lisa Smith Good; two sons, Meron and Matthew; several grandchildren; and a nephew, Marshall Good; along with many friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
