Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Clarksville Street on Saturday after learning it was reported stolen in the state of Washington. Both the driver and the passenger were found to have outstanding warrants. The driver, Eric Ray Adams, 34, of Paris, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and three municipal court warrants. The passenger was arrested on a misdemeanor Hunt County warrant. Both were later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Security check leads to warrant arrest
Paris police responded to a security check in the 3300 block of Lamar Avenue at 1:55 p.m. Monday. Officers spoke with a man in a Chevrolet pickup. During the investigation, the man gave a false name, but later identified himself as 20-year-old Cameron Isaiah Harrison of Paris.
Harrison was found to have two outstanding misdemeanor bond surrender warrants out of Delta County. He was also found to have suspected THC wax and suspected marijuana along with paraphernalia. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance. Harrison was later taken to the Lamar County jail.
Traffic stop leads to drug charges
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1100 block of East Tudor Street at 6:46 p.m. Monday for the driver not wearing a seatbelt. During the stop, 21-year-old Tadarrius Datrail Williams, of Paris, was found to be in possession of suspected hydrocodone and suspected Ecstacy. He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was also found to have two outstanding municipal court warrants. He is waiting to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police: Television stolen in home burglary
At 12:04 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 200 block of Stone Avenue. The complainant reported they had just returned home and found someone had thrown a stone through the back door of the residence to gain entry. Once inside, the unknown suspect(s) had stolen a television and items out of the refrigerator. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for Service: Paris police responded to 268 calls for service and arrested 14 people over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.