Judy Relford, 69, of Powderly, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, in Paris Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Gospel Lighthouse Church, 7600 U.S. Highway 271 N., Powderly, TX 75473. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Judy was born on July 31, 1951, in Paris, the eighth child of Pete and Leta Leona Cagle Wilkins. Judy had worked at Hollywood Vassarette, We-Pack and Home Health Care. Earlier in life she worked at the Grand Theater. Judy was a member of Gospel Lighthouse Church. Growing up she was known as our “Tom Boy”.
She married Robert Relford in 1970. He survives. Judy is also survived by daughter, Tracy Foster and her husband, Chad Foster; grandson, Shane McCann and his children, Hope McCann, Ava McCann, Caleb Rogers and Jae Leigh Patterson; grandson, Chad Salyer and his children, Cailin Salyer, Cadence Salyer, Casen Salyer; granddaughter, Ashley Canida and her daughter, Gracelynn Sumera; sisters, Susie Sparks of Ravenna and Nancy Seat of Paris; and brothers, Roger Wilkins of Sulphur Springs and Donald Wilkins of Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Peggy Franco; and brothers, Billy Wilkins, Jerry Wilkins and Harold Wilkins.
