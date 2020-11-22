Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that workers will be working on Highway 271 north of Loop 286 around Paris in preparation for the installation of a turn lane and acceleration lane on that roadway.
Contractor GHB Equipment Co. LLC will be filling the existing shoulder rumble strips on Highway 271 southbound, approximately 4.5 miles north of Loop 286 at CR 33860 (Beaver Creek) on Monday and Tuesday. This work will require the closure of the right lane of Highway 271 southbound at this location, officials said.
After this work is completed, the pavement markings and signs at this location will be reconfigured to allow for a right-turn lane and acceleration lane.
