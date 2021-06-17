In an effort to continue to promote the Historic District opportunities, the Paris Historic Preservation Commission and Main Street Program are hosting an “Imagine the Possibilities” tour of downtown properties from 1 to 4 p.m. June 26.
The tour will showcase vacant or underutilized properties that are for sale or lease, and properties that are currently under development. The idea of the tour is to engage potential investors, entrepreneurs, developers, residents and anyone else who has imagined themselves running a business, owning a building or living downtown.
The tour will also showcase properties currently in the process of renovation, properties completed in the past few years and introduce new business owners who recently went through the process of opening a business in downtown Paris.
All the properties featured are listed on the downtowntx.org/paris-texas website. Each property will be open and accessible to the public, and a property owner or representative will be on hand to answer questions. An event has been created on the Downtown Paris, Texas Facebook page and will have photos of the properties that will be highlighted.
Tour attendees will find maps to begin their tours at the central starting point on the east side of the JJ Culbertson Fountain Plaza in downtown Paris.
A statewide web based application, DowntownTX.org developed by the Texas Historical Commission, will connect potential investors to development opportunities in Texas’ historic downtowns. Paris’ event is one of a series of similar tours being held across the state throughout the year.
