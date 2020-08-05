At 3:32 p.m. Tuesday, Paris police arrested Michael George Pullins and charged him with burglary of a building.
Officers had been dispatched to the 2300 block of Simpson Street, and the owner of a vacant house reported that Pullins had stolen some property from the house. Pullins was found with the property and charged with burglary, police said. He was also found to have two outstanding municipal warrants.
Pullins was booked and placed in city jail.
Home burglary under investigation
Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 1500 block of East Houston Street at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday. It was reported that someone had broken into the house by kicking in the back door. Once inside, the suspects removed several items.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested two people Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.