Mary Carolyn Barnett, 72, of Tigertown, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with Tommy Sessums officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery with Ryan Earls, Brian Earls, Kenny Gilbert, Harold Gilbert, Chet Cook and Bruce Blackshear serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Kelly, Austin Kelly and Tanner Allen. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral home.
She was born on May 5, 1948 in Silverton, Texas, to Harold and Mildred Gilbert.
She married James Barnett on May 2, 1969 in Paris. Mary worked at Merico Box for 30 years as a package operator. Following retirement she enjoyed grandkids, bingo and tending to her flowers. She was a member of Tudor St. Gospel Mission.
She is survived by her mother, Mildred Gilbert, of Paris; daughters, Kimberly Rawlinson and husband, James, of Paris, Brenda Story and husband, Randy, of Paris; son, Tony Flatt; grandchildren, Jeff Flatt and wife, Tiffany, of Camden, Tennessee, Maryanne Flatt and fiancé, Christopher Davis, of Arkansas, Anthony Flatt, of Arkansas, Tony Flatt Jr., of Tigertown, Brian Earls, of Paris, Ryan Earls, of Blossom, Tyler Kelly, Skyler Kelly, Austin Kelly, all of Paris, Haven Rhodes and husband, Colbey, of Sherman, Taylor Dake and husband, Jacob, of Blossom, Laranda Story, of Denton; sisters, Naomi Sessums and husband, Tommy, of Wylie, JoAnn Bynum and husband, Mike of Ratliff City, Oklahoma, Janette Anderson, of Dangerfield, Sally Voirin, of Paris; brothers, Robert Gilbert and wife, Nelda, of Paris, David Gilbert, of Paris; sisters-in-law, Kathy Gillean, of Paris, Brenda Askew and husband, Lyndol, of Tahoka, Texas, Sue Miller and husband, Robert, of Vega, Texas; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends and her granddog, Lil Bit.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
