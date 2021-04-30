Joseph Delma Mahaffey, born on July 2, 1945, in Paris Texas, to Lanita and John M Mahaffey, passed away unexpectedly in Dallas on April 17.
Joe attended Bryan Adams High School followed by Cascia Hall Preparatory School. He then attended Notre Dame University where he majored in Business Administration and Finance and made a number of lifelong friends.
After graduating in 1967 Joe returned to Dallas to participate in Republic National Bank’s Officer Training Program. In Dallas he also met and married Cheryl “Sherrie” Judd, his bride, of 52 years.
From 1970 to 1985 Joe held several positions with Gulf Oil Corporation including serving as its youngest ever Treasurer. After Gulf Oil, he joined the Mason Best Company as its Chief Financial Officer, then transitioned into the role of President of United Meridian Corporation, a Houston based independent exploration and production company which he co-founded with his friend Ralph E. Bailey. After selling United Meridian, he served as Director and Executive Vice President of Heritage Media Corporation in Dallas. In 1994 Joe joined Fremont Group, a San Francisco based private investment company, holding the position of Managing Director and then President of Fremont Energy, a private oil and gas company owned by Fremont.
Joe was active in many companies and causes including serving on the Boards of Directors for Vintage Petroleum Inc., Chaparral Steel Co., Ursuline Academy in Dallas and the Dallas Alzheimer’s Association.
Joe and Sherrie recently moved back to Dallas from Scottsdale where they lived for several years; they both loved the desert landscape and Arizona sunsets. Joe was an avid golfer, traveler and Notre Dame supporter and fan. He took great joy in spending time with friends and family and will be remembered for his quick sense of humor, encyclopedic knowledge and commitment to helping his community and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Mike and John Mahaffey.
He is survived by his wife, Sherrie; his sister, Mary Mahaffey, of Austin; his brother, Tom Mahaffey and wife, Sylvia, of Washington DC; his daughter, Michelle Mahaffey, of Indianapolis; his daughter, Marianne Mahaffey and his grandson, Maximilian Mahaffey, of Washington DC; and eight nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 7 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9643 Ferndale Rd., Dallas TX 75238.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, the University of Notre Dame or to the Dallas-based organization AWARE, which fights against Alzheimer’s disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.