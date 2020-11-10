There will be a drive-thru Covid-19 testing site on the Hunt Center Parking Lot at Paris Junior College today through Friday from at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The testing is free to the public. Preregistration is available online at texas.curativeinc.com or when arriving on-site to be tested.
Entrance to the Hunt Center is on South Collegiate Drive.
