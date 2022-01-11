STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/3: Craig played a huge role in her team’s come-from-behind win over district rival Clarksville last week. She scored 17 points, including some clutch baskets in the closing minutes to help take the lead, and was a great facilitator for her teammates too.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/3: Nottingham was dominant in a pair of wins for the Pantherettes last week. Against Pittsburg she scored 17 points in the dominating win, and then against L-E she finished with a team-high 18.
NAME:
Kamryn English
SCHOOL:
Rivercrest
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/3: English was on fire last week in his team’s dominating win over Linden-Kildare, scoring a team-high 24 points in the win.
NAME:
Alex Fisk
SCHOOL:
Honey Grove
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/3: Fisk came up huge in his team’s convincing win over Trenton. He scored a team-high 16 points, and drained four 3-pointers and providing good, lockdown defense as well.
NAME:
Ashley McGuire
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/3: McGuire had a great stretch in the Ladycats’ championship in the Greenville Tourney. She scored four goals in three games, and also delivered three assists.
NAME:
Mylee Nottingham
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Senior
The new year brings with it many challenges for cities, including infrastructure updates, affordable housing and employee shortages. Many of the challenges are interconnected — for instance, companies need employees, but employees need affordable homes to live in. Therefore, a housing shortage could contribute to an employee shortage. In the first six months of 2022, what would you like for city leadership to tackle as a top priority?
