Mr. John Lewis Duckett, 84 years old, of Clarksville, Texas, went to be with his Lord on Sept. 19, 2020, at his residence in Clarksville, Texas.
Funeral services are set for Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel, 500 E. Church St., Clarksville, Texas, with Dr. L.E. Cole officiating and the Rev. Willie Coulter as eulogist. Viewing will be on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
“Please wear a mask for your protection as well as others”
