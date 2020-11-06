Margarie Stephens, 88, formerly of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Arlington.
Services are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Roden Pryor Funeral Home.
Margarie was born on Aug. 31, 1932, in Dekalb County, Tennessee, to Isaac and Purlie Bratcher Johnson.
On Aug. 25, 1950, she married Emerson Stephens.
She was a seamstress. In 2000 Margarie left Paris to move to Arlington to be close to her family.
She is predeceased by her husband; parents; and eight siblings.
Survivors include son, Billy Gean Stephens and wife, Dinah, of Colleyville; daughters, Cheryl Feagley, of Ft. Worth, Nancy LaDawn Wright, of Florida and Rita Renee Strehlow and husband, Larry, of Arlington; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
