Wilbur Leo Johnson, 82, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mr. Johnson, the son of James Allen Johnson and Jessie Miller Johnson, was born on April 10, 1940, in Paris.
He graduated from Detroit High School.
For a number of years he worked for Hoover Vacuum in Chicago, and was an installer of washers and dryers for Sears. Here in Paris he worked at Christus-St. Joseph Hospital.
Wilbur was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Iris Johnson; a daughter, Melissa Ruth Woods; a brother, James Allen Johnson; two sisters, Lillie Bills and Vida Frazier; two nieces, Carrie Johnson and Katherine Alexis Flowers; and a nephew, Kenneth Frazier.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Zitzer Johnson, whom he married in 1966; two children, Martha Faeldog (J. R.) and John Edward Johnson (Carmella); two grandchildren, John Anthony Myers (Megan) and Cody Allen Woods (Grace); three great-grandchildren, Skylar Woods, Clara Ruth Myers and Ezra Leona Myers; four sisters, Roberta Manning, Sarah Hess, Ruth Powell (Raymond) and Vena Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
