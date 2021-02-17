Chisum ISD will be closed through Friday due to "current weather conditions and power outages," Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said Wednesday.
Chalaire said school days this week will not be considered remote learning days, which has been allowed through a waiver from the Texas Education Agency because of severe weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.