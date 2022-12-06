Back to back concerts at First Christian Church on Sunday and Monday entertained audiences and increased the church’s outreach program for the holiday season.
Nashville singer-songwriter and Paris native Leslie Satcher returned for a toy and food drive Sunday night that brought in toys for the Salvation Army’s Toys for Tots campaign and for Casa for Kids and nonperishable items for the Lamar County United Way food drive.
“We had a record number of toys and food for the needy thanks to Troy and Angela, the Scholl’s family, Leslie Satcher, David Allen, Barry Loving, Pat Bolton and Santa Claus,” event coordinator Ronnie Nutt said of Sunday night’s event in a text message from home where he is recuperating from cancer treatments.
First Christian pastor Barry Loving paid tribute to Nutt at Monday night’s charity Country Dinner Theater and asked for prayer before Dale Cummings, better known as “The C,” entertained with ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s music during a meal provided by Crawford’s Hole in the Wall and before Stacy Musgrove and his Stoney Creek Band took the stage in concert.
“Some of the funds from tonight will be going to support the Boys and Girls Club, and we’re excited about that,” Loving said in welcoming remarks. “Our primary focus at this church is for the work we do outside these walls to be greater than the work we do inside. And you know, the work we do inside is real important work because it fuels us to get outside the walls to make a difference in the world for Christ Jesus by being an example to others.”
“The C” then took the stage and entertained with renditions of numbers to include “Blueberry Hill” and “The Twist” as he circulated throughout the audience. He ended his performance to a standing ovation when he sang “God Bless the USA.”
Musgrove and The Stoney Creek Band entertained for roughly an hour with country music classics mixed with Christmas songs and gospel music to include renditions of “Just A Swinging,” “Silver Bells,” and “I Saw the Light.”
Santa Clause, aka Stephen “Red” Holmes, made an appearance as the band sang “Here Comes Santa Claus” and Linda Musgrove amazed the audience with her rendition of “Amazing Grace.”
Monday night’s charity dinner theater was made possible by Platinum Sponsors Steve and Suzanne Hyde, Chad and Mandy Helbert and H&H Partners and Kenny and Belanie Backus and Gold Sponsors Steve Martin and family of Paris Coffee Company, Troy and Amy Scholl of Scholl Bros Bar-B-Que and Jeremy Berry of Known Name Roofing.
Country music/soft rock singer, writer, producer and Broadway star Gary Morris returns March 6 to kick off the church’s quarterly Country Dinner Theatre’s fifth year.
Sponsorships are welcomed and reservations can be made by contacting Ronnie Nutt at 903-249-3676 or church administrative assistant Tonya Earley at 903-785-5516.
