The City of Paris’ municipal court has cancelled its call for jurors for a trial set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday
“The jury trial that was set [at that day and time] has been cancelled,” said Kelly Ferguson, court clerk.
If any potential juror has any questions, they may contact the municipal court at 903-737-4107, Ferguson added.
