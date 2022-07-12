JUL. 8 to JUL. 12
Assist EMS
Jul. 8
6:24 to 6:51 a.m., 414 York St.
12:30 to 12:39 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
Jul. 10
5:51 to 6:15 a.m., 2205 W. Kaufman St.
5:29 to 5:59 p.m., 2900 S, church St.
9:24 to 9:53 p.m., 650 7th St. Sw.
Assist Police
Jul. 10
8:15 to 8:20 p.m., 725 E. Price St.
Jul. 11
10:20 to 10:26 a.m., 3150 S. Church St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Jul. 9
2:38 to 5:02 a.m., 805 Lamar Ave.
3:34 to 3:54 p.m., 1120 35th St. NE.
Jul. 10
12:26 to 12:43 a.m., 3120 NE Loop 286.
1:43 to 1:59 p.m., 1315 18th St. SE.
Jul. 11
9:19 to 9:41 a.m., 2235 E.cherry St.
10:53 to 11:09 a.m., 3550 NE Loop 286.
12:06 to 12:26 p.m., 7th Street SW.
1:28 to 1:43 pm., 1800 FW 195.
3:05 to 3:22 p.m., 2305 Pine Bluff St.
Trash Fire
Jul. 10
10:34 to 10:46 a.m., 1455 Clarksville St.
10:51 to 11:14 p.m., 2420 Lamar Ave.
Grass/Brush Fire
Jul. 9
2:41 to 3:14 a.m., 1408 E. price St.
2:36 to 3:26 p.m., 18th Street NW/W. Henderson Street.
First Responder-Paris
Jul. 8
7:23 to 7:35 a.m., 2630 W. Brame St.
12:42 to 12:57 a.m., 1240 Johnson St.
2:57 to 3:03 p.m., 2125 Graham St.
3:44 to 4:03 p.m., 2145 40th St. SE.
Jul. 9
9:34 to 9:49 a.m., 750 Bonham St.
11:04 to 11:28 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
12:56 to 1:41 p.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.
10:13 to 10:32 p.m., 2671 N. Main St.
Jul. 10
9:57 to 10:05 a.m., 1428 Clarksville St.
11:35 p.m., to 12:23 a.m., 4410 Pine Mill Road.
Jul. 11
4:37 to 4:53 a.m., 1418 Pine Bluff St.
11:38 to 11:55 a.m., 921 E. Price St.
1:03 to 1:15 p.m., 1925 NE Loop 286.
8:06 to 8:11 p.m., 610
Deshong Drve.
8:46 to 9:02 p.m., 2550 Ballard Drive.
9:21 to 9:34 p.m., 2145 40th St. SE.
11:47 to 11:48 p.m., 6-4 1st St. SW.
11:47 p.m., to 12:04 a.m., 604 1st St. SW.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Jul. 8
3:28 to 3:55 p.m., 1800 N.Main St.
Jul. 9
6:27 to 6:39 a.m., 3237 Bonham St.
3:17 to 3:51 p.m., 300 Lamar Ave.
10:40 p.m., to 12:06 a.m., 1841 FR 196 N., Lamar County.
Jul. 12
5:41 a.m., 330 PineBluff St.
5:41 to 5:43 a.m., 330 Pine Bluff St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Jul. 8
9:38 to 10:09 p.m., 2600 Bonham St.
Jul. 10
12:25 to 12:47 p.m., 1315 18th St. SE.
Jul. 11
9:11 to 9:20 a.m., 3400 Clarksville St.
Public Service
Jul. 8
12:11 to 12:30 p.m., 2332 Simpson St.
Jul. 9
8:25 to 11:49 a.m., 6780 Collier Drive.
10:58 to 11:14 a.m., 2820 Clark Lane.
3:38 to 4:10 p.m., 2332 SimpsonSt.
Jul. 10
9:36 to 10:21 p.m., 2845 19th St. NW.
Jul. 11
6 to 6 a.m., 550 WilburnSt.
10:34 to 10:46 a.m., 2730 Graham St.
