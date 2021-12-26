Farmers Bank & Trust has announced the hiring of Brad Ramsey as an assistant vice president and commercial loan officer in Paris.
A Paris native, Ramsey has worked in banking for 12 years, and has almost 10 years of lending experience.
Ramsey graduated from North Lamar High School and completed his Bachelor of Administration in finance from Texas A&M-Commerce. He and his family attend East Paris Baptist Church, where he serves on the finance committee, and his wife, Ragan, is involved in the music ministry. Together they have three children.
“I’m looking forward to being a part of a team that strives to serve my hometown community,” Ramsey said. “I’m excited to build relationships that will last a lifetime.”
When not at work, Ramsey has a small cattle ranch just south of town where he enjoys spending time outdoors with his family.
“We are so excited to have Brad join our team as a commercial lender. He will be a great addition to our Farmers family,” Farmers Bank & Trust Paris Market President Jeff Nutt said. “He prioritizes the things that mean the most to us and that’s our families, our customers, and our community. He will be a great asset to the bank.”
Founded in 1906, Farmers Bank & Trust is a community bank owned by the privately held holding company, Magnolia Banking Corp., headquartered in Magnolia, Arkansas. Farmers Bank & Trust now has over 20 locations in Arkansas and Texas and approximately $1.9 billion in assets. Farmers offers a full range of deposit services, trust and investment management services, as well as business, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, residential and consumer loans.
