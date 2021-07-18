The Paris ISD Board of Trustees will get an update on upcoming projects for Lamar County Head Start when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St.
Per Monday’s agenda, trustees are to discuss an HVAC project and a covered drive awning project for Head Start. Other agenda items include a financial summary, updates on WildCAMP and STAAR preliminary state and district scores, approval of a student dress code, code of conduct and employee handbook for the upcoming school year, and a possible executive session to discuss personnel, disciplinary matters or consultation with an attorney.
