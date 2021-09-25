Ricky Don Winters, 67, of Paris, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Ricky, the son of James and Kay Winters, was born on Nov. 29, 1953, in Houston.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Katy Winters.
Survivors include his father, James Winters; his sister, Pam Bull and husband, Terry, of Paris; his brother, Michael Winters and wife, Linda, of Pattonville; his sister, Laura Herod and husband, Richard, of Holly Lake Ranch; nieces, Kristi Head and husband, Cody, Stephanie Parker, Jessica Cearley and husband, Jason, Kaitlyn Bull and Brittany Bull; nephews, Jeremy Parnell and wife, Sarah, John Michael Winters and wife, Bethany, and Justin Armstrong; along with several great-nieces and -nephews and a host of friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Summit Hospice and Brentwood Terrace Healthcare and Nursing Home.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Shady Grove Cemetery, CR 14400, Paris, TX. Visitation will be prior to the service at the cemetery.
Services are provided by Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham St., Paris, Texas.
