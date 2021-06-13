BONHAM – The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will host a public hearing prior to its regular 9 a.m. meeting Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 860 7606 8099.
The public hearing is to hear comments regarding the approval of the Fannin County District Court’s records archive plan and the Fannin County Clerk’s archive plan.
Tuesday’s agenda items include possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of plans, CARES Act funding and any needed supplies. The agenda also includes action on the public hearing matters, financial and investment reports, possible approval of Legend Bank’s request to release specific securities, possible approval to lease a belly dump trailer for six months for $500 per month, and two executive sessions regarding discussion with attorney and personnel matters.
