Charles E. Davidson Jr., 96, of Deport passed away on Friday evening, Oct. 23, 2020, at Spring Lake Assisted Living Center in Paris.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, at First Presbyterian Church in Deport, Texas. Pastor Cindy Baker Burnett will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests that those planning to attend adhere to social distancing guidelines and please wear masks.
"Charlie” was born on Jan. 29, 1924 in Deport, the youngest child of Charles E. Davidson Sr. and Lou Caroline Davis Davidson.
He was a lifelong resident of Deport, except for the two years he spent in service to his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He graduated from Deport High School in1942 and entered military service during 1943.
After basic and advanced training as an infantryman, Charlie shipped out to England in Jan. of 1944. There, he was assigned as a rifleman to the 29th Infantry Division, which at the time was preparing for the upcoming invasion of Nazi-held Western Europe. The 29th was selected as an assault element for Operation OVERLORD and stormed ashore at Omaha Beach on the coast of Normandy during the morning of June 6, 1944 (D-Day) and Charlie was there. He endured the fierce combat of the "hedgerow country" and survived the Normandy Campaign which saw the 29th assist with the capture of St. Lo, France, a vital objective. Charlie and his unit participated in three other campaigns across Western Europe before the conclusion of the war. He was discharged from the Army in Jan. of 1946 and returned to his beloved Deport.
There, he began a ranching career with his father. He also served as a U.S. Mail rural route carrier.
On April 1, 1951, Charlie married JoNell Bell and they enjoyed 38 years of marriage before her passing in 1989. During the 1980's, the Davidsons' owned and operated a clothing store in Deport, a venture that allowed them to make many more friends.
Charlie married Joyce Williams on May 4, 1997.
Charlie dearly loved the community of Deport and had many friends in and around the area. He was a caring and compassionate gentleman who always had a smile on his face and met few strangers. Charlie was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Deport and a 58 year member of the American Legion.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Joyce; stepdaughter, Georganne Allen and husband, Danny, of Tyler, Texas; stepson, Allen Williams and wife, Michelle, of Powderly, Texas; grandchildren, Adrienne Leach and husband, Chris, of Tyler, Andrew Allen, of Los Angeles, California, Sydney Williams, of Stephenville, Texas; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Weston Leach. Other survivors are nieces, Barbara Hambrick, of Georgetown, Texas, Cerita Glover and husband, Paul, of Longview, Texas, Paula Turner and husband, David, of New Boston, Texas, nephew, Bill Melton, of New Boston. Several cousins survive, including Jay Davidson and wife, Janie, of Abilene, Texas, Robbie Puckett and husband, Richard, of Plano, Texas and Nona Burton, of Ballinger, Texas. Also surviving are several great-nieces and nephews.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; and first wife, JoNell. Also sister, Frances Gibson and husband, James; sister, Naomi Watson and husband, James; brother, JL Davidson and wife, Christine; and niece, Diana Melton.
Pallbearers are Andrew Allen, Paul Glover, Scott LaRue, Bill Melton, David Turner and Tom Webb. Honorary pallbearers are Landon Bailey, John Denison, Morris Foster, Dick Gray, Joe Travis Kelsey, Thomas Nichols, Gary Nixon, Jason Ray and Greg Wilson.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Spring Lake Assisted Living Center and Waterford Hospice for their kind and compassionate care during this most difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial in Paris or the charity of your choice. Red River Valley Veterans Memorial 1025 S. Collegiate Dr. Paris, TX 75460 rrvvm.org.
Online condolences may be sent to fry-gibbs.com.
