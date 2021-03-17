Craig Eugene Shaffer, 63, of Reno, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled a memorial service for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20 at Victory Baptist Church, with Pastor Curtis Blake officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Craig, the son of Howard and Betty Fetterman Shaffer, was born on Nov. 2, 1957, in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.
Following his education and receiving his degree, he became a Mechanical Engineer. He traveled the world with his career, working mainly in Pyro/Geo.
He was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
His father preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Faith Herring Shaffer; his mother, Betty Shaffer, of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania; three children, Nathan Shaffer and Angela Kulp of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, Jennifer Rosenweig and husband, Aaron, of New York and Kim Blake and husband, Curtis, of Paris; three grandchildren, Savannah Wintermute and husband, Brian, Mallory Blake and Josephine Rosenweig; and a sister, Karen Shaffer, of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania; along with a host of friends.
For a number of years Craig has had a faithful companion in his much-loved dog, Waco Red.
