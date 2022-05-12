Philip Dale Holt was born on May 16, 1943, to Leonard and Leola Holt.
Philip attended Farmersville High and graduated on May, 19, 1961. He attended Paris Junior College from 1961 to 1963, and went on to receive his Masters at East Texas A & M Commerce in 1970.
Coach Holt's career started in Wolfe City from 1965 to 1966, Honey Grove from the fall of 1966 to 1970, Winnsboro from 1970 to 1983, Harmony 1983 to 1990, and ended his coaching career at North Lamar ISD in 1997. Philip continued on as Assistant Principal and later as Transportation Director. He retired from education in 2015, after 49 years of service.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Leola Holt; daughter, Christi Dickey; brothers, Carlton Holt, Damon Holt and Rickey Don Holt.
Philip married the love of his life, Judy Swan Holt on July 16, 1980, and they enjoyed almost 42 years as husband and wife.
Along with his wife Judy, he is survived by his son, Philip Lee Holt and wife, Joanna; sons, Bryan Bethea and wife, Jennifer, Earl Bethea and wife, Carrie; brother, Eugene Holt and wife, Shirley; sister, Vickie Noel; sister, Shirley Stroup and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Chance Bethea, Nick Bethea, Jullian Dickey, Kaycie Dyck, Brandon Holt and Lindsey Wright; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family.
A service to celebrate his remarkable life will be held at First Baptist Church in Winnsboro, Texas, on Saturday, May 14 at 11:30 a.m. His longtime friend coach Jed Whitaker will officiate.
Because of coach Holt's love of helping young people out, in whatever community he lived in, the family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley, 1530 1st St. Northeast, Paris, Texas 75460 or go to bgcparis.org/give-today.
