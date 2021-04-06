The United Way of Lamar County closed its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Site last week after preparing and filing over 300 tax returns for free.
“The average cost of paying someone to prepare your tax return is $200, so we know our program saved low-income individuals and seniors at least $60,000 in tax preparation fees. And we were able to help people receive thousands of dollars in earned income tax credit and child tax credit as well as get their 2020 economic impact payments if they hadn’t already received both payments” UWLC executive director Jenny Wilson said.
“We are so thankful to our volunteers who put in so many hours to help our community. And although our VITA site is now closed for this year, those who haven’t yet filed can still do so for free by using our free online tax program — MyFreeTaxes.com.”
The United Way is already looking ahead to next tax season and needs more volunteers willing to get IRS certified to prepare tax returns.
“Next year we will add a few Saturdays to our schedule so that hopefully we can recruit more volunteers that work during the week,” Wilson said. “We are also going to offer an in-person training to supplement the online training that is available.”
Those interested in becoming a VITA volunteer can email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org or call the United Way office at 903-784-6642.
