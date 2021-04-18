BONHAM — Brookshire’s is hosting first and second dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine clinics at the Fannin County Multipurpose Complex, 700 FM 87 in Bonham, in April and May. The clinic will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine is encouraged to register at bit.ly/3uRM6mv. Registration information also is available on the county’s website, co.fannin.tx.us. Those who cannot register may drive up, County Judge Randy Moore said in a news release.
First vaccine doses will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, April 27 and April 29. Second doses will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 4, 6, 11, 13, 18 and 20.
