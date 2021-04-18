Covid Vaccine update.jpg
Buy Now

BONHAM — Brookshire’s is hosting first and second dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine clinics at the Fannin County Multipurpose Complex, 700 FM 87 in Bonham, in April and May. The clinic will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine is encouraged to register at bit.ly/3uRM6mv. Registration information also is available on the county’s website, co.fannin.tx.us. Those who cannot register may drive up, County Judge Randy Moore said in a news release.

First vaccine doses will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, April 27 and April 29. Second doses will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 4, 6, 11, 13, 18 and 20.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.