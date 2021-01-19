Bettie Ruth Edwards, 87, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Dr. Stephen Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Bettie, the daughter of Homer and Ella Willis Carico, was born on Sept. 11, 1933, in Paris.
She worked a number of years at Hollywood Vassarette before beginning a career at Westinghouse that spanned 18 years. Bettie was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed the countless hours she spent at Flamingo Bingo.
Her parents; a brother-in-law, Robert Prince; and a sister-in-law, Jean Carico, preceded her in death.
Survivors include two sons, Bryan Edwards and wife, Patricia, of Little Elm and Rick Edwards and wife, Amanda Ruth, of Paris; three grandchildren, James Edwards, Brandon Edwards and Josh Edwards; two great-grandchildren, Alice and Faolan; siblings, Bobby Carico and wife, Sue, Shirley Prince, Larry Carico and wife, Wanda, and Lonnie Carico; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
