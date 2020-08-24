Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 1800 block of Pine Bluff Street at 7:01 p.m. Friday. Officers saw a man chasing another man around the yard with a piece of metal tubing.
Officers detained and arrested 53-year-old Pasquale Cirillo Rivard and 61-year-old Jeffery Malone. Both were charged with aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon. The report reflects that Malone struck Rivard with the tubing and Rivard stabbed Malone with a drill bit.
Both were booked and taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Assault suspect eludes capture
At 7:05 p.m. Sunday, Paris police responded to a disturbance in an apartment at Booker T Washington Homes. Upon arrival, the officers could hear a woman screaming inside the residence.
When the officers knocked on the front door, a 24-year-old suspect ran out the back door. Officers were unable to locate him. The 23-year-old complainant reported the suspect had choked her and refused to let her leave the residence. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating vehicle thefts
Paris police were dispatched to a vehicle theft of a vehicle in the 2800 block of NW Loop 286 at 3:54 p.m. Friday. The complainant reported that someone had stolen a 2019 white Chevrolet Silverado work vehicle. The vehicle was equipped with an onboard video camera system and a GPS system.
The vehicle was located 2100 block of Bonham Street a few minutes later. The suspect had fled the scene. The incident is under investigation.
On Sunday, Paris police responded to a vehicle theft of a vehicle in the 2600 block of Simpson Street. The complainant reported that a white 2004 Ford F350 had been stolen from their front yard. The vehicle had an enclosed trailer attached to it at the time that it was stolen.
The theft had occurred sometime between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. At 6:51 p.m. Sunday, the vehicle and trailer were located and recovered in Lamar County. The incident is under investigation.
Police called for counterfeit bill
At 8:50 p.m. Friday, Paris police responded to a business in the 1800 block of Lamar Avenue that reported someone had paid for an order of food with a fake $50 bill. The incident is under investigation.
Home burglary is being investigated
Paris police responded to a home burglary of a residence in the 300 block of 8th Street NE at 11:20 p.m. Friday. The complainant reported that they had not been to the residence in the past two weeks, and someone had kicked the front door in and had stolen several items. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 229 calls for service and arrested 10 people during the weekend.
