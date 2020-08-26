Oberia “Bee” Crow O’Brien, 91, of Paris and Austin, Texas, died on Aug. 24, 2020.
This world is less without Bee O’Brien in it.
Due to the pandemic, a private burial at Meadowbrook Gardens will be coordinated by Bright-Holland Funeral Home on Thursday morning, Aug. 27, 2020.
Oberia was born on July 4, 1929, to Miley Crow and Alma Lorene Dennis Crow outside of Paris and graduated from Paris High School.
In 1945, she married Frank M. O’Brien Jr. It was upon realizing that she was to be Oberia O’Brien, she decided to go by “Bee,” and it was a truly fitting nickname for her. Together, she and Frank shared a long, beautiful, and loving relationship.
Despite her small stature, she was mighty. She was a fierce negotiator, especially when dealing with real estate.
In her years of life, she played many parts: box office employee at the “picture show,” posting machine operator, secretary/bookkeeper, and more. Socially, she was quite involved, usually as Treasurer, with her high school class, a ladies lunch group, and especially with the local Democrats. Twice, she served as the primary caregiver for an aging family member. She was always willing to give her time and assistance.
The family would like to thank the staff members at Cedar Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center and Dell Seton Medical Center for their care and compassion. They all served supportive roles, like that of family, while the pandemic has kept family from visiting her.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Larry Salter; husband, Frank O’Brien; daughter, Annabee Salter; and best friend, Jerry.
Survivors include her granddaughter and grandson-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, please honor her memory in a more sustainable way by donating to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, the American Heart Association, or one of the causes dear to her, Democrats.org, NARAL.org, or your local food pantry.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
