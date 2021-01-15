Ruby Belle Preston, 95, formerly from the Midway Community in Lamar County, passed away on Wednesday, Jan.13, 2021, at BSW Hospital in Dallas, Texas.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled a private graveside service on Sunday, January 17 at 2 p.m., at Lake Creek Cemetery in Lake Creek, Texas. Family only please, and masks are required. The Rev. Bradley Miller will officiate. A memorial service celebrating Ruby’s life will be scheduled later this year once the pandemic has subsided.
Mrs. Preston, the daughter of Joseph Young Gray and Ora Lee Chase Gray, was born on Oct. 12, 1925, in Lamar County.
She married Dewey J Preston Jr. on June 7, 1941. Ruby and Junior owned and operated a dairy farm in Lamar County for more than 40 years. She was also an insurance agent for Germania Insurance for many years. She was a longtime member of Highway Full Gospel Church and served in various roles, from teaching vacation bible school, publishing the church bulletin and managing the church finances.
Ruby and Junior were pillars of their community. Together, they performed leadership roles in Cub Scouts, 4-H Club, the Midway Volunteer Fire Department and Lake Creek Cemetery Association.
Her husband and devoted companion, Junior, passed away on Jan. 25, 2015, after 73 years of blessed marriage. Ruby was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Shirley Joyce Abbott; a son, Bobby Gene Preston; and siblings, Virgil Gray, Garland Gray, Opal Gray Jordan, Retha Gray Malone, Mary Gray McCann, Peggy Gray Copeland Covert and Betty Gray Rhodes Saathoff.
Survivors include two sons, Don Preston and wife, Nannette, of Rockwall and Jackie L. Preston and wife, Johanna, of Grapevine; a son-in-law, Stanley Abbott, and a daughter-in-law, Lovice Preston; grandchildren include, Shawn Abbott and wife, Cescily, Stacy Abbott and wife, Leigha, Keith Preston and wife, Jennifer, Kevin Preston and wife, Toni, Donald Preston and wife, Julie, Sandra McCormick, Matthew Preston and wife, Nikki, Mark Preston, Michael Preston, Lisette Hitt and husband, Jonathan and Annette Martinez; great-grandchildren are, Allan and Carina Abbott, Lindsey Abbott, Anna, Amelia, Bobby and Grace Preston, Riley and Carter Preston, Ashley McCormick Benda and husband, Caleb, Ethan, Luke and Hannah Preston, Shelby and Elijah Hitt, Dewey and Cooper Preston and Aubrey Rae Compton; along with many nieces, nephews and a plethora of friends.
Ruby lived the past six years at Liberty Heights Retirement Center in Rockwall, where she loved to play 42 and socialize with her many new acquaintances.
Ruby and Junior spent countless hours maintaining and improving the Lake Creek Cemetery, which held a special place in their hearts.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Lake Creek Cemetery Association, 1501 S. Lakeshore Dr., Rockwall, TX 75087.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
