While working at the Red River Valley Fair, an officer was informed that a vehicle had nearly struck a child in the parking lot.
While investigating the incident, officers located the vehicle with Ryan Wesley Adamson, 37, behind the wheel. Police also found suspected cocaine, alprazolam, and suspected marijuana in the vehicle.
Adamson was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance of more than 4 grams, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance of less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana. Adamson was booked into the city jail and was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigate burglary of a building
Paris police responded to a burglary of a business in the 2600 block of Spur 139 at 12:09 p.m. Friday. The complainant said that an employee told the complainant that someone had tampered with their personal belongings. Upon checking security footage, they found that a black male had unlawfully entered the building at 2 a.m. Friday. The incident is under investigation.
Pistol reported missing from a vehicle
Two vehicles were burglarized in the 100 block of 24th Street SE at 5:59 a.m. Saturday. The complainant reported that a pistol was taken from one of the vehicles. It is unknown if the vehicles were locked at the time of the burglary.
The incidents are being investigated.
Equipment reported missing on Main Street
Police responded to a theft in the 1100 block of N. Main St at 1:53 p.m. Saturday. The complainant reported that someone had stolen several large pieces of equipment. The items were valued at over $2,500. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 304 calls and arrested seven people during the weekend through Monday.
Public trust in government remains low. Only about one-quarter of Americans say they can trust the government in Washington to do what is right “just about always” (2%) or “most of the time” (22%), according to Pew Research Center. Since 2007, the share saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30%. Do you trust the U.S. government?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.