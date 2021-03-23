Structure Fire/Alarm
March 20
2:43 to 12:54 p.m., 722 S. Church St.
5:27 to 5:38 p.m., 828 E. Price St.
March 21
6:02 to 6:05 a.m., 2320 19th St. NW.
March 22
6:01 to 6:10 a.m., 248 2nd St., SW.
First Responder
March 19
11:39 to 11:49 a.m., 3930 Alpine St.
3:21 to 3:30 p.m., 2183 Cherry St.
8:13 to 8:20 p.m., 3538 Clarksville St.
11:23 to 11:45 p.m., 525 Fairway St.
March 20
5:44 to 5:58 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
March 21
2:39 to 3:09 p.m., 649 ½ 22nd St. SE.
4:59 to 5:31 p.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
7:45 to 8:01 p.m., 300 Graham St.
8:09 to 8:33 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
March 22
7:57 to 8:29 a.m., 1030 W. Cherry St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
March 19
10:33 to 11:14 a.m., 2025 W. Campbell St.
March 20
7:43 to 8:14 p.m., CR 44105/FM 195.
March 21
3:26 to 3:46 a.m., 4200 FM 195.
2:29 to 2:54 a.m., 4200 Clarksville St.
March 22
9:01 to 10:57 a.m., 1200 Graham St.
9:01 to 9:03 a.m., 12th Street NW/Graham Street.
12:22 to 12:51 p.m., 300 SE Loop 286.
1:31 to 2:31 p.m., 218 Front St., Blossom.
Haz-Mat Incident
March 19
9:27 to 9:49 p.m., 3250 Church St.
Public Service
March 19
8:04 a.m. to 2:18 p.m., 2255 S. Collegiate Drive.
10:56 to 11:07 a.m., 344 Hearon St.
March 20
8:11 to 8:23 p.m., Deshong Drive.
9:15 to 9:25 p.m., 1600 NW Loop 286.
March 21
4:26 to 4:34 p.m., 2880 N. Main St.
9:44 to 9:56 a.m., 3544 Clarkville St.
2:45 to 2:55 p.m., 3544 Clarksville St.
7:57 to 8:19 p.m., 2525 Clarksville St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
10:30 to 11:46 a.m, 3110 FM 195.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.